iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: new Lightning twist; Apple getting schooled; delivery delay?

Despite the fact that Apple had no presence at the big Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona this past week, rumors about the iPhone 8 or iPhone X did not subside.

Sure, Android and Windows had their week in the spotlight at MWC, but inquiring minds also wanted to know what's up with rumors about a possible new port on the next flagship iPhone.

LIGHTNING FAST CHARGING

The Wall Street Journal and others reported that a USB Type-C port might be coming to the iPhone 8 to deliver faster charging and data transfer speeds. But by the end of the week, in part because of commentary from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (revealed by MacRumors), the consensus seemed to be that the USB Type-C connecter will indeed come to the next iPhone, but on the other end of the cord from the Lightning connector. That's similar to what you find in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

One other plus to having a USB Type-C connecter would be that you could plug your new iPhone into a port on the latest MacBook Pro. Of course, if you don't happen to have all the latest and greatest Apple stuff, you might be looking at yet another adapter to bridge the gap.

COULD iPHONE 8 ARRIVAL BE DELAYED?

There's no way Apple will let its 10th anniversary iPhone slip into 2018, but rumors swirled this past week that the next major Apple smartphone with its OLED display could get pushed into October as a result of the work need to get an extra special fingerprint sensor ready.

Digitimes got this scuttlebutt going, and others like Apple Insider picked it up.

Apple is supposedly looking to get its money worth out of acquisitions Authentec (mobility security, 2012) and Privaris (biometrics, 2015) in developing its own advanced fingerprint ID sensor. But finishing up that project could push production of the phones into September and sales into October.

Apple could try to soften the delay by delivering updated iPhone 7 models in September, with LCD displays, and then the OLED iPhone 8/iPhone X in October.

APPLE GETTING SCHOOLED

Don't blame the iPhone for this, but a widely covered report from Futuresource Consulting last week showed that Macs and iPads (Mac OS and iOS) have lost series ground to Chromebooks and Chrome OS in K-12 schools throughout the United States. The Mac's share of OS shipments between 2014-2016 fell from 8% to 5%, iOS's share dropped from 26% to 14% (!) and Chrome OS's share climbed from 38% to 58%.

Apple has made efforts to address students' needs, via its Classroom app and sharing updates in iOS 9.3, but it's hard to beat Chromebooks on price. Not to mention lots of schools use G-Suite apps.

Potentially $1,000 flagship iPhones aren't going to help matters on this market front for Apple. And Apple doesn't really have 2-in-1 devices that have gained steam in the Android and Windows markets and are expected to become more popular in classroom settings.