iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: new Lightning twist; Apple getting schooled; delivery delay?

Fast charging USB Type-C connector could be in store for iPhone 8

Network World |

iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

Despite the fact that Apple had no presence at the big Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona this past week, rumors about the iPhone 8 or iPhone X did not subside.

Sure, Android and Windows had their week in the spotlight at MWC, but inquiring minds also wanted to know what's up with rumors about a possible new port on the next flagship iPhone.

LIGHTNING FAST CHARGING

The Wall Street Journal and others reported that a USB Type-C port might be coming to the iPhone 8 to deliver faster charging and data transfer speeds. But by the end of the week, in part because of commentary from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (revealed by MacRumors), the consensus seemed to be that the USB Type-C connecter will indeed come to the next iPhone, but on the other end of the cord from the Lightning connector. That's similar to what you find in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

One other plus to having a USB Type-C connecter would be that you could plug your new iPhone into a port on the latest MacBook Pro. Of course, if you don't happen to have all the latest and greatest Apple stuff, you might be looking at yet another adapter to bridge the gap.

COULD iPHONE 8 ARRIVAL BE DELAYED?

There's no way Apple will let its 10th anniversary iPhone slip into 2018, but rumors swirled this past week that the next major Apple smartphone with its OLED display could get pushed into October as a result of the work need to get an extra special fingerprint sensor ready.

Digitimes got this scuttlebutt going, and others like Apple Insider picked it up.

Apple is supposedly looking to get its money worth out of acquisitions Authentec (mobility security, 2012) and Privaris (biometrics, 2015) in developing its own advanced fingerprint ID sensor. But finishing up that project could push production of the phones into September and sales into October.

Apple could try to soften the delay by delivering updated iPhone 7 models in September, with LCD displays, and then the OLED iPhone 8/iPhone X in October.

APPLE GETTING SCHOOLED

Don't blame the iPhone for this, but a widely covered report from Futuresource Consulting last week showed that Macs and iPads (Mac OS and iOS) have lost series ground to Chromebooks and Chrome OS in K-12 schools throughout the United States. The Mac's share of OS shipments between 2014-2016 fell from 8% to 5%, iOS's share dropped from 26% to 14% (!) and Chrome OS's share climbed from 38% to 58%. 

Apple has made efforts to address students' needs, via its Classroom app and sharing updates in iOS 9.3, but it's hard to beat Chromebooks on price. Not to mention lots of schools use G-Suite apps.

Potentially $1,000 flagship iPhones aren't going to help matters on this market front for Apple. And Apple doesn't really have 2-in-1 devices that have gained steam in the Android and Windows markets and are expected to become more popular in classroom settings.

screen shot 2017 03 04 at 1.04.29 pm Futuresource Consulting
Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
10 killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

School kids, makers, scientists, engineers, you name it, are building the most amazing digital machines...

amd is ryzen
AMD's Ryzen processor forces hefty price cuts from Intel

AMD’s Ryzen processor isn’t out yet, but the buzz is so strong Intel is cutting its chip prices...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
IDC projects Windows Phone share to be big fat goose egg by 2021

Market watcher IDC anticipates the worldwide smartphone market will bounce back over the next few years...

hybrid cloud
A guide to hybrid cloud transformation

How to create solutions that bring new life to traditional applications and bring new capabilities to...

wearables opener primary idge
Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Wearables are not just for athletes anymore.

1 small business security
12 steps to small business security

Here are 12 steps that will, in the long run, make your business safer. Think you’ve got this covered?...