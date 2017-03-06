Consumers are wary of smart homes that know too much

Many don't care about automation and instead worry about what voice-activated devices can hear, a Gartner survey says

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20150512 intel oic model house
Credit: Flickr/The Intel Free Press
Related

Nearly two-thirds of consumers are worried about home IoT devices listening in on their conversations, according to a Gartner survey released Monday.

Those jitters aren’t too surprising after recent news items about TV announcers inadvertently activating viewers’ Amazon Echos, or about data from digital assistants being used as evidence in criminal trials. But privacy concerns are just one hurdle smart homes still have to overcome, according to the survey.

In fact, Gartner found that most consumers don’t feel they need what smart homes offer. Consumer IoT is still in an early-adopter phase, Gartner concluded from the online survey, which was conducted in the second half of last year in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Nearly 10,000 people responded.

Connecting home appliances to each other and the internet can make life easier and homes more efficient. For example, smart thermostats can learn a family’s life patterns and turn up the heat or cooling only when needed. If several products can be orchestrated together, they can build up complex sets of actions like dimming the lights, drawing the blinds, and pausing the dishwasher when the TV comes on -- at least in theory. But for all this to succeed in the long term, consumers will have to want smart homes and be willing to pay for them, probably through subscriptions, Gartner analyst Amanda Sabia said.

If several products can be orchestrated together, they can build up complex sets of actions like dimming the lights, drawing the blinds, and pausing the dishwasher when the TV comes on -- at least in theory. But for all this to succeed in the long term, consumers will have to want smart homes and be willing to pay for them, probably through subscriptions, Gartner analyst Amanda Sabia said.

Some of the results revealed Monday aren’t promising.

Three-quarters of respondents said they’d just as soon set their lights and thermostats by hand as have IoT do it, while only a quarter were attracted to the idea of devices anticipating their needs and making changes automatically, Gartner said. The results were similar for doing things manually versus through voice commands to IoT devices.

The most widely used smart-home products today are home security alarm systems that detect suspicious activity and report it to a security company, which then contacts the resident, Gartner found.

About 18 percent of respondents used these, while only 11 percent used home monitoring, which just notifies the resident directly if something doesn’t look right. About 9 percent use IoT products for home automation or energy management, like systems for remote startup of lights, heating, and appliances. These adoption rates were higher by about five or six percentage points in the U.S., where many of the new solutions originated, Gartner said.

If home IoT’s going to survive long enough for most consumers to get on board, the suppliers of devices and apps may have to start getting customers to pay subscription fees. It's the only readily apparent way to make money from consumer IoT today, Sabia said. The businesses won't survive on just the prices that people will pay for devices.

Home security systems have found a way to make money from IoT with subscriptions, but with some other types of products that could be harder. For example, in the U.K., 58 percent of homes that have home automation get the service for free already, Gartner said.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
amd is ryzen
AMD's Ryzen processor forces hefty price cuts from Intel

AMD’s Ryzen processor isn’t out yet, but the buzz is so strong Intel is cutting its chip prices...

aws logo stock reinvent
AWS says a typo caused the massive S3 failure this week

Everyone makes mistakes. But working at Amazon Web Services means an incorrectly entered input can lead...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
linux distros 11
Which Linux distros should newbies use?

A fresh look at some of the more popular Linux distros (plus one non-Linux OS), and an impression of...

study binary research technology code public domain
What to consider when building or buying a log analysis platform

Adoption of the wrong log analysis platform might make matters worse

armor knight
Review: vArmour flips security on its head

Instead of focusing on thea bad guys, vArmour identifies good processes and locks them down.

enterprise all star 2017 b 5
Searching for Enterprise All Stars

Network World will celebrate 5 companies that realized demonstrable gains from ambitious tech efforts ...