HPE to pay $1 billion for Nimble Storage after cutting EMC ties

With the plan to acquire Nimble Storage, HPE is trying to bulk up its storage offerings

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

MWC HP HPE booth sign
Credit: Stephen Lawson
Related

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to acquire Nimble Storage, a vendor of all-flash and hybrid flash storage products, for US$1 billion in an effort to pump up its offerings in those areas.

Nimble Storage offers converged flash arrays with predictive software for provisioning to speed up storage performance. The offerings will work alongside technology that HPE acquired from 3Par, which also is centered around provisioning.

HPE needs to bulk up its storage offerings after cutting ties with EMC, which is now a part of Dell Technologies and dominates enterprise storage. Nimble Storage could be a step toward retaining existing storage customers and enticing new customers to switch over from EMC.

The predictive analytics technology provided by Nimble Storage is mainly targeted at small and medium-size business, but also fits into HPE's larger focus on data-center deployments for applications like databases and high-performance computing. Many of those applications are being executing in-memory or on flash drives, and Nimble's technology helps orchestrate faster execution of applications in all-flash arrays.

The acquisition of Nimble Storage gives HPE a mid-range enterprise offering that complements its StoreVirtual storage virtualization array and 3Par, said Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy.

"What determines success here is HPE's ability to leverage its big channel and over time provide a single-pane-of-glass management tool," Moorhead said.

One HPE strategy will be to promote Nimble's InfoSight predictive analytics platform for cloud and machine-learning applications, said Antonio Neri, executive vice president and general manager of HPE's Enterprise Group, in a blog entry.

"HPE will leverage InfoSight across our portfolio of storage products, further enhancing our competitiveness against large and small competitors," Neri said.

The deal is expected to close in April.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
amd is ryzen
AMD's Ryzen processor forces hefty price cuts from Intel

AMD’s Ryzen processor isn’t out yet, but the buzz is so strong Intel is cutting its chip prices...

aws logo stock reinvent
AWS says a typo caused the massive S3 failure this week

Everyone makes mistakes. But working at Amazon Web Services means an incorrectly entered input can lead...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
smart city pexels self-driving autonomous car
What the top 5 metro areas pay for hot IT jobs

Live in or around one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S.? Here’s what you can expect to make...

chrome intro
How to remotely control your Windows 10 computer via Google Chrome

Google provides a free and powerful tool, Chrome Remote Desktop, that lets you connect to and control...

study binary research technology code public domain
What to consider when building or buying a log analysis platform

Adoption of the wrong log analysis platform might make matters worse

armor knight
Review: vArmour flips security on its head

Instead of focusing on thea bad guys, vArmour identifies good processes and locks them down.