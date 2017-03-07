What the top 5 metro areas pay for hot IT jobs

The war for IT talent in 2017 is becoming even more competitive - and even more expensive. The demand for talent certainly isn't slowing down, and companies are offering hefty compensation packages to try and fill open roles.

Tech jobs in big data, IT security and software development, for example, are paying big bucks for both entry and senior-level positions, especially if you live in one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S., according to Randstad's 2017 Salary Guide.

"The biggest takeaway here is that salary is still the number-one factor candidates consider when looking at new opportunities. The recent Gallup State of the American Workforce survey showed that about 37 percent of people would leave their job for a salary increase of 20 percent or less - it doesn't take much, but candidates today know their worth and they can name their price. It's a candidate's market," says Jennifer Selden, regional recruiting director for Randstad Technologies.