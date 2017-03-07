Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
23% off iHome Bluetooth Color Changing Alarm Clock with USB Charging - Deal Alert

ihome clock
Credit: Amazon
Perfect for parties or setting the mood while listening at home, the iBT28 from iHome is a Bluetooth-enabled alarm clock with an adjustable LED cabinet.  Send digital audio wirelessly to iBT28 from your iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch, Android, Blackberry or other Bluetooth-enabled audio device, or play directly via its audio input port. The alarm clock includes two independent alarms allowing you wake to Bluetooth audio, FM radio or buzzer at separate times. The multiple color modes include a glowing sequence, a fast change sequence, a selectable color of your choice, or choose no color at all. Its specially designed Reson8 speaker chamber provides richer, more powerful sound and enhanced bass response. The iBT28 averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 145 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $45.94 has been reduced 23% to $35.56. See the discounted iBT28 color changing Bluetooth alarm clock from iHome now on Amazon.

This story, "23% off iHome Bluetooth Color Changing Alarm Clock with USB Charging - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

