Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Corsair Gaming MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - Deal Alert

|

PCWorld |

cosair gamingh mm400 gaming
Credit: Amazon
Related

The MM300 is a high endurance, pro-grade cloth mouse pad for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, and the optimized textile-weaved surface design gives superior control and precision tracking for absolutely lethal in-game accuracy. With multiple sizes available, from small to extended, the MM300 has just the right size to fit your needs.  This gaming pad currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 700 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where the extended version's typical list price of $29.99 has been recently dropped 50% to just $14.99.  See this deal now on Amazon 

This story, "50% off Corsair Gaming MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Corsair Gaming MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, Extended

    $14.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
chrome intro
How to remotely control your Windows 10 computer via Google Chrome

Google provides a free and powerful tool, Chrome Remote Desktop, that lets you connect to and control...

smart city pexels self-driving autonomous car
What the top 5 metro areas pay for hot IT jobs

Live in or around one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S.? Here’s what you can expect to make...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
google mac primary2
Is Google pushing Apple out of U.S. classrooms?

Chromebooks are quickly becoming the standard device in U.S. schools while Apple’s market share...

leap jump chance risk
Considering SD-WAN?

Key questions to address before making the leap.

MWC HP HPE booth sign
HPE to pay $1 billion for Nimble Storage after cutting EMC ties

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to acquire Nimble Storage, a vendor of all-flash and hybrid flash...

01 workforce
7 musts for any successful BYOD program

Mobile devices, mobile apps and the networks they use are now essential to satisfy customers,...