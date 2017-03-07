Cisco’s exam prices increase for first time in three years

Cisco recently updated the pricing for its certification exams, raising them by between 10 and 20 percent.

Certification exams price increases include (all amounts in US dollars):

  • Entry Skills exams (certifications 101-105 and 200-105) changed from $150 to $165, a 10% increase
  • CCN Routing and Switching exam (certifications 220-125) increased from $295 to $325, a 10% increase
  • Professional, Specialist and Technical skill certification exams (300, 500, 600, 640, 642, 642 and 648 series certifications), went up from $250 to $300, a 20% increase.
  • CCIE and CCDE written exams, (350 and 400 level certifications, as well as the 352 level exams) rose from $400 to $450, a 12.5% increase.

“Cisco continues to make investments in the content and integrity of its certification and training program to support the increased demand for skilled IT professionals,” wrote Chris Jacobs, Director of certifications and lab deliveries in Cisco's Technical Services Department. “As a result, effective February 9, 2017, Cisco has adjusted the prices of some of its certification exams to align with this effort.”

Despite some outcry on social media and in the blogosphere about the price increases, Cisco said that most of the exams included in the 2017 price change have not increased since 2014, and other exam fees have not changed since 2012.

