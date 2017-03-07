Microsoft's Visual Studio 2017 hits general availability

Microsoft’s latest IDE release is focused on multi-platform development

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1200405
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
Related

Microsoft’s tools for developers hit another milestone Tuesday, when the company made Visual Studio 2017 generally available. As the name implies, this is the next major release of Microsoft’s integrated development environment.

It’s aimed at providing tools for developers to create modern apps for the cloud, mobile platforms and more. The software gained a Xamarin Forms previewer that lets users view a mobile user interface for iOS and Android apps as they’re writing XAML, an XML-based markup language developed by Microsoft.

Microsoft also added support for creating .NET Core 1.0 and 1.1 apps and  improved tools for working with containers. In addition, users will be able to open a file in Visual Studio 2017 without creating a project or a solution, which can hold multiple software projects.

On top of the feature changes, Microsoft also reworked Visual Studio 2017 to start up, load and debug faster. Developers can also pick and choose which components they install, which should make that process faster.

People who still want or need to use Visual Studio 2015 can continue to run it alongside Visual Studio 2017. Those folks who have beta versions of Microsoft’s new IDE will have to update their software. The Visual Studio 2017 installer should have an Upgrade button for those people who already have betas on their PCs.

Pricing for the different editions of Visual Studio 2017 remains the same as Visual Studio 2015. Microsoft offers a free community edition for individual developers and small teams, as well.

As part of the announcement Tuesday, Microsoft also unveiled the next beta version of Visual Studio for Mac, a major update to Visual Studio Team Foundation Server 2017 and new functionality for Visual Studio Mobile Center.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
chrome intro
How to remotely control your Windows 10 computer via Google Chrome

Google provides a free and powerful tool, Chrome Remote Desktop, that lets you connect to and control...

smart city pexels self-driving autonomous car
What the top 5 metro areas pay for hot IT jobs

Live in or around one of the five largest metro areas in the U.S.? Here’s what you can expect to make...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
ed meyercord
Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M

Extreme’s Ed Meyercord, President and CEO said he expects the deal will broaden the company’s software...

cloud providers battle
Battle of the clouds

Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud Platform square off.

leap jump chance risk
Considering SD-WAN?

Key questions to address before making the leap.

MWC HP HPE booth sign
HPE to pay $1 billion for Nimble Storage after cutting EMC ties

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to acquire Nimble Storage, a vendor of all-flash and hybrid flash...