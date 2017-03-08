Juniper product development chief resigns, company resets engineering makeup

Juniper is reshaping some of its top executive roles as Jonathan Davidson, executive VP and general manager of the firm’s Development and Innovation group resigned from the company.

Davidson, a former Cisco executive in charge products such as the Cisco 7200 and Enterprise ASR 1000 product management team joined Juniper in 2010 to lead the company’s Security, Switching and Solutions Business Unit. He ultimately became executive vice president and general manager of the Juniper Development and Innovation group, where he replaced Rami Rahim who is now the company’s CEO.

+More on Network World: Juniper CEO: On the cusp of transforming economics of optical networking; Juniper boosts cloud analytics, machine learning tech with AppFormix buy +

In addition to Davidson’s resignation, Juniper said it created a new position, senior VP of Strategy and Product Line Management and put six-year Juniper exec Kevin Hutchins in the role. Juniper wrote that Hutchins “has been responsible for strategy and business development and has been instrumental in defining and enabling Juniper's corporate strategy through organic and inorganic growth. He now assumes responsibility for Product Line Management. Prior to Juniper, Hutchins held leadership roles in strategy, corporate development and general management at IBM and Lockheed Martin.

Another exec, Andy Athreya will now take over the company's engineering organization as chief development officer. Juniper said that he has been an engineering leader at Juniper since 2004 and has held various leadership positions within the routing and security products groups. He has consistently delivered successful products to market for Juniper's customers across routing, security and Junos software.

Both positions report to CEO Rahim.

+More networking news on Network World: Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M+

This latest executive shift follows the February news that Juniper founder and current CTO of Juniper Pradeep would reduce his role at the company to focus on developing technology for a startup he co-founded in 2015 called Fungible.

On his Juniper blog Sindhu wrote: “I am equally passionate about the success of Juniper Networks, the company I founded in 1996. I believe that the technology I am working on at Fungible, in conjunction with Juniper's technologies, have the potential to revolutionize the industry. This is why Juniper has invested in Fungible.I am confident in Rami Rahim’s [Juniper CEO] continued leadership and I will transition to the role of Chief Scientist at Juniper Networks so that I can devote more time to my duties as Chief Executive Officer of Fungible. I will play an active role in the search for Juniper’s next Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and will continue to serve as CTO until Juniper finds a suitable replacement. I am very much looking forward to working with the new CTO at Juniper in my new role as Chief Scientist.”

Fungible is in stealth mode and its web site describes its purpose as to “Revolutionize the Economics, Security, and Reliability of Data Centers.” Investors include Mayfield, Walden and Battery Ventures.

Check out these other hot stories:

Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M

Cisco reinforces HyperFlex hyperconvergence system with power, management features

U.S. Marshals warn against dual phone scams

Avaya wants out of S.F. stadium suite, not too impressed with 49ers either

Cisco warns of NetFlow appliance vulnerability

Cisco Jasper grows Internet of Things reach, breadth

Cisco tries to squash Smart Install security abuse

Space X to zoom two citizen astronauts to the moon

Verizon and Cisco team to bring 5G network pilot program to the masses

IBM, Vermont Electric spawn intelligent energy software company

11 low-tech, decidedly cool cars

Ethernet 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T grows, testing on tap from UNH lab

IRS Dirty Dozen: Phishing, phone cons and identity theft lead scam list for 2017