5G and beyond: National Science Foundation plunks down $6 million for advanced wireless research

|

Senior Writer, Network World |

nsf
Credit: US Ignite, Inc.
Related

The National Science Foundation today announced that it would hand out a total of $6.1 million in research funding for Northeastern University and US Ignite, Inc in a partnership designed to hasten the development of advanced wireless technologies.

US Ignite is a non-profit dedicated to creating uses for futuristic wireless technology, and it will pair off with Northeastern University to create the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research project office, working to perform vetting, documentation and management for projects under the PAWR program.

“Through experimental research platforms that are at the scale of small cities and communities and designed by the U.S. academic and industry wireless research community, PAWR will explore robust new wireless devices, communication techniques, networks, systems and services that will revolutionize the nation's wireless systems,” the NSF stated.

+ALSO ON NETWORK WORLD: GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated apps, moves away from MPLS, has big plans for IoT + Senators push FCC to keep its net neutrality rules

One of the main objectives, according to the announcement, is to establish “city-scale testing platforms” around the country in the near future. The office will distribute $100 million in investment over the next seven years.

Half of the money is set to come from the NSF, while the other half will come from companies and industry associations, in the form of both cash and in-kind donations.

Dr. Nadine Aubry, dean of the college of engineering at Northeastern, said that the idea is to let major stakeholders in the future of wireless tech work collaboratively.

“I believe that PAWR, by bringing together academia, industry, government and communities, has the potential to make a transformative impact through advances spanning fundamental research and field platforms in actual cities,” she said in a statement.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ed meyercord
Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M

Extreme’s Ed Meyercord, President and CEO said he expects the deal will broaden the company’s software...

robot hacking security A.I.
IDG Contributor Network
Robots are malfunctioning, hurting people

Robot-related incidents include malfunctioning machines that sometimes hurt people, according to...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises, competing with Amazon and

Google is seen as a runner-up to Amazon and Microsoft in the IaaS public cloud computing market and one...

01 challenges
What cyberinsurance gotchas companies must be ready for

Six challenges companies will face as the insurance industry begins to expand its presence in the...

abstract image business handshake cityscape
Extreme Networks buying Avaya networking good for customers of both companies

Combining Avaya’s networking business with Extreme Networks creates a company with best-inclass...

julian assange wikileaks 1
Wikileaks’ dump of CIA exploits exposes enterprises to new risks

Corporations concerned about the release of thousands of CIA documents need to conduct a fresh round of...