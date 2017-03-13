Technology, employee preferences shift definition of work

Back in the late 1990s, when I started my career with a job helping to develop IBM’s first ecommerce payment product, the term “work” was rather strictly defined. For the most part, my colleagues and I conformed to regular office hours, stationed at our desks on site. But even so, it was impossible to ignore the signs portending how the workplace was poised to change. My Nokia handset offered an exciting new kind of 24/7 connectivity, audio conferencing was gaining in popularity, and “telecommuting” was on the rise (to name just a few).

Fast forward to today, and it’s clear that the definition of work is continuing to morph, now even faster than before. Savvy employers realize there is little time to waste and that they must adapt to a variety of cultural and technological changes if they want to attract and retain talent, improve employee performance and maintain a competitive advantage. Here’s what you need to know about this shifting landscape:

The drivers are multi-faceted. At a very fundamental level, the way people work is changing, driven mostly by advances in technology, combined with the needs for flexibility and mobility. In 2016, Global Workplace Analytics reported that half of the U.S. workforce holds a job that is compatible with at least partial telework and that 20-25 percent of the workforce teleworks at some frequency. What’s more, 80-90 percent of the U.S workforce says they would like to telework at least part time.

As technology advances and employees demand greater flexibility and mobility, the word “work” will continue to take on new and different meanings. Ultimately, though, from the perspective of employers, the goal will stay the same: to bring people, content and technology together in a single, unified content-experience platform that promotes effective team collaboration and improves business performance.

1 Gartner. Predicts 2017: Boosting Business Results Through Personal Choice in the Digital Workplace. Nov. 14, 2016.

2 Digital, Disparate, And Disengaged: Bridging The Gap Between In-Office and Remote Workers, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Prysm, June 2016.

