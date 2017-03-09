Google announces three new cloud regions, contract discounts

The company is launching data centers in California, Canada and the Netherlands

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

urs holzle google next 2017
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
Related

Google’s cloud regions are going places. The company announced Thursday that it’s launching three new data centers in California, Canada, and the Netherlands, in addition to the company’s existing footprint of 14 announced and live regions around the world.

Adding more regions will help Google compete with other public cloud platforms like Microsoft and Amazon. The Canada region is important for serving customers who need to comply with data sovereignty requirements inside that market.

On top of that news, the company is also changing its cloud pricing to let customers get discounts of up to 57 percent off list price in exchange for committing to buying a particular volume of CPU cores and memory. Customers must commit to either a one-year or three-year contract with the cloud provider in order to get the discounts, however.

The discounts are part of the continued war between cloud providers to cut the prices of their offerings to attract customers. Google, Amazon, and Microsoft frequently cut prices, sometimes in response to one another.

Google's new offering is somewhat similar to the Convertible Reserved Instance offering from Amazon Web Services, which lets users reserve a particular compute instance in that cloud with the ability to change the instance type they want in the future.

Google’s major differentiator is that customers don’t need to commit to a particular instance size. The Committed Use offering allows users to pick and choose the virtual machine configuration that meets their needs without having to select from a set menu.

The contract discounts won’t do away with Google Cloud Platform’s Sustained Use Discounts, which provide customers with automatic savings based on their consistent, sustained use of the company’s compute platform. On average, customers save 24 percent off the list price of a virtual machine under that program. Any customers who go above their use commitment will have those discounts kick in automatically as well.

Google is also cutting the price of its virtual machines by up to 8 percent. Those savings won’t be evenly distributed worldwide, however: Costs for U.S. instances will drop by 5 percent, while those running in Japan will drop by 8 percent.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper product development chief resigns, company resets engineering makeup

Juniper is reshaping some of its top executive roles as Jonathan Davidson, executive VP and general...

cryptolocker -ransomware - flickr
Cisco Talos warns of new Cryptolocker ransomware campaigns

A number of reports are warning businesses and consumers alike that a new round of ransomware based on...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
google cloud
Google gobbles up more big-name cloud customers

Google, saying the enterprise cloud is a natural extension of its mission, announced new customers and...

tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises

Last year Google hired a new VP of Customers to head up that effort. We asked Tariq Shaukat how he...

automation ts
How to automate your app dev process

Set the stage for smart growth by reducing manual app dev processes and championing automation on your...

saas
GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated apps, moves away from MPLS

An update from the CTO on the company’s grand plans