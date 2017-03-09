Opinion

Pi Day is coming and I'm probably going to take a pie in the face

Network World |

IT Insights
What is Pi Day?   (1:35)
More for you to like:
Pi Day Challenge: Live on March 14! Pi Day Challenge: Live on March 14! (1:11)
Amazon offers new developer tools and DDoS protections for cloud users Amazon offers new developer tools...
What everyone's talking about at AWS re:Invent What everyone's talking about at...
What are Microservices? What are Microservices?
Cloud Chronicles: Why Care.com cares about the cloud Cloud Chronicles: Why Care.com... (3:58)
Sound Bites: Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO Sound Bites: Pat Gelsinger, VMware... (1:49)
Every year on March 14, math geeks and others celebrate Pi Day. Here are the basics of the beginnings of the celebration and other interesting facts around this new holiday.
What is Pi Day? (1:35)
Related

In terms of made up holidays, Pi Day is the one that irritates me the least (compared with Talk Like a Pirate Day or Star Wars Day). Maybe it’s because there’s the opportunity of eating some pie (baked pie or pizza), or maybe it’s because I’m a semi-math geek.

Maybe it’s because the founder of Pi Day, Larry Shaw, shares my last name (but we’re not directly related). See the video at the top of the page for more information on the origins of the holiday.

Whatever the reason, I’m OK with Pi Day. Which is why I agreed to participate in the Network World Pi Day Challenge, set to stream live on Network World’s Facebook and YouTube channel (2 p.m. EDT on March 14).

Details on what we’re going to do are below in the video, but it basically involves memorization and actual pie.

In all likelihood, I will be the one who will probably get the pie in the face. Unless Brandon, who has memorized more digits than me, screws up under the pressure of performing this live over the Internet. So I have that going for me.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Keith Shaw writes the Cool Tools blog for Network World and helps produce enterprise video for Network World, CSO, CIO.com and Computerworld. He can be reached at kshaw@nww.com

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ed meyercord
Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M

Extreme’s Ed Meyercord, President and CEO said he expects the deal will broaden the company’s software...

robot hacking security A.I.
IDG Contributor Network
Robots are malfunctioning, hurting people

Robot-related incidents include malfunctioning machines that sometimes hurt people, according to...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
Hacker in silouhette at laptop
Darktrace finds more attacks, cuts response time, saves money for Blackhawk

Blackhawk Network gets better visibility into threats with Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, more...

tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises

Last year Google hired a new VP of Customers to head up that effort. We asked Tariq Shaukat how he...

automation ts
How to automate your app dev process

Set the stage for smart growth by reducing manual app dev processes and championing automation on your...

saas
GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated apps, moves away from MPLS

An update from the CTO on the company’s grand plans