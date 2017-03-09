Pi Day is coming and I'm probably going to take a pie in the face

In terms of made up holidays, Pi Day is the one that irritates me the least (compared with Talk Like a Pirate Day or Star Wars Day). Maybe it’s because there’s the opportunity of eating some pie (baked pie or pizza), or maybe it’s because I’m a semi-math geek.

Maybe it’s because the founder of Pi Day, Larry Shaw, shares my last name (but we’re not directly related). See the video at the top of the page for more information on the origins of the holiday.

Whatever the reason, I’m OK with Pi Day. Which is why I agreed to participate in the Network World Pi Day Challenge, set to stream live on Network World’s Facebook and YouTube channel (2 p.m. EDT on March 14).

Details on what we’re going to do are below in the video, but it basically involves memorization and actual pie.

In all likelihood, I will be the one who will probably get the pie in the face. Unless Brandon, who has memorized more digits than me, screws up under the pressure of performing this live over the Internet. So I have that going for me.