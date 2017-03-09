Q&A site Stack Overflow has answer to nagging question … about Stack Overflow

Network World |

030917blog stack overflow homepage
Credit: Stackoverflow.com
Related

A systems administrator was showering the other day (maybe not literally) when he had this thought: “I’ve never actually seen Stack Overflow’s front page. I wonder what percentage of their traffic requests are to simply http://stackoverflow.com.”

As with any knowledge market – and news sites such as this one – most of the traffic to Stack Overflow would be assumed to arrive at addresses other than its homepage. The wondering here was about details. And no one need wonder any longer, as stepping up to the plate is Nick Craver, Stack Overflow Architecture Lead:

Someone poked me for an answer here so here's some data:

Looking at yesterday (traffic from 2017-03-08) it was 49,646,154 hits out of 345,005,994 total to our load balancer (about 14.39%) for all (Stack Exchange Network) Q&A site home pages. For Stack Overflow specifically, it was 48,883,541 out of 167,557,603 (about 29.17%).

That total number includes a bit of internal API traffic and we're getting hitting by some unwelcomed scrapers at the moment ... but yeah, it's a non-trivial percentage of traffic these days.

The information generated more than 100 replies, the funniest of which was: “This answer is being closed as off topic.”

If you’d like to see more usage statistics for Stack Overflow and the larger Stack Exchange Network, you’ll find them here. They are quite impressive.

If you’re curious about Stack Overflow’s architecture, Craver has all the info you’ll ever want here.

And, since this was on Reddit, someone offered a link to a somewhat relevant xkcd comic.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ed meyercord
Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M

Extreme’s Ed Meyercord, President and CEO said he expects the deal will broaden the company’s software...

robot hacking security A.I.
IDG Contributor Network
Robots are malfunctioning, hurting people

Robot-related incidents include malfunctioning machines that sometimes hurt people, according to...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Hacker in silouhette at laptop
Darktrace finds more attacks, cuts response time, saves money for Blackhawk

Blackhawk Network gets better visibility into threats with Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, more...

tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises

Last year Google hired a new VP of Customers to head up that effort. We asked Tariq Shaukat how he...

automation ts
How to automate your app dev process

Set the stage for smart growth by reducing manual app dev processes and championing automation on your...

saas
GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated apps, moves away from MPLS

An update from the CTO on the company’s grand plans