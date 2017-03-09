Google's new cloud service eases data preparation for machine learning

BigQuery gets a bunch of updates for big data, too

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

google-san-francisco-sign
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
Related

One of the challenges that data scientists face when running machine learning workloads is processing information before it’s ready for use. Google unveiled a new cloud service Thursday aimed at easing that pain.

Google Cloud Dataprep will automatically detect data schemas, joins, and anomalies such as missing or duplicate values, without requiring coding. After that, it will help users build a set of rules for processing the information. Those rules are then built in Apache Streams format and can be imported into products like Google's Cloud Dataflow for processing information as it's imported into services like the BigQuery data warehouse service.

While Cloud Dataprep is built to prepare data for machine learning, the system also uses machine learning itself to try to determine which rules will be most useful for customers. As of Thursday, it's available in private beta.

BigQuery is receiving a number of enhancements as well, including a new Commercial Datasets program that's now available in public beta. It will let users take information from AccuWeather, Dow Jones, Xignite, HouseCanary, and Remine and directly feed it into BigQuery for further processing.

BigQuery can also now query data stored in Cloud Bigtable, Google’s managed NoSQL database offering for low-latency data. That means users can write one SQL query that can tap into information from Bigtable and BigQuery. In the past, they’d have to write a program to search Bigtable.

Advertising customers will be able to send data from Google Adwords, DoubleClick Campaign Manager, DoubleClick for Publishers, and YouTube to BigQuery for further use in analytics and other big data applications. That feature may help encourage the company’s fleet of advertising customers to try Google’s Cloud as it faces down Amazon and Microsoft.

Speaking of database news, the company announced that its Cloud SQL managed database offering now offers beta support for PostgreSQL in addition to MySQL.

All of the news was announced as part of Google Cloud Next, the company’s user conference for businesses and enterprises taking place in San Francisco. The announcements come alongside other news about the company’s cloud platform, including changes to pricing and support for custom runtimes in AppEngine.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper product development chief resigns, company resets engineering makeup

Juniper is reshaping some of its top executive roles as Jonathan Davidson, executive VP and general...

cryptolocker -ransomware - flickr
Cisco Talos warns of new Cryptolocker ransomware campaigns

A number of reports are warning businesses and consumers alike that a new round of ransomware based on...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
google cloud
Google gobbles up more big-name cloud customers

Google, saying the enterprise cloud is a natural extension of its mission, announced new customers and...

tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises

Last year Google hired a new VP of Customers to head up that effort. We asked Tariq Shaukat how he...

automation ts
How to automate your app dev process

Set the stage for smart growth by reducing manual app dev processes and championing automation on your...

saas
GE favors SaaS for non-differentiated apps, moves away from MPLS

An update from the CTO on the company’s grand plans