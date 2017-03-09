Google launches official Gmail Add-on program

Developers will be able to write one integration and have it run on the web, iOS, and Android

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

gmail add ons still
Credit: Google
Related

Google is making it possible for developers to bring their services into Gmail using new integrations called Add-ons.

It’s built so that developers can write one set of code in Google’s Apps Script language and have their integration run in Gmail on the web, as well as inside Google’s Android and iOS apps for the service. For example, a QuickBooks add-on would let users easily send invoices to people who they’re emailing.  

Google already offers Add-ons for its Docs word processing and Sheets spreadsheet software.

This sort of system could be useful for users because it helps them get work done without leaving Gmail. It also helps draw users into Google’s official email app, rather than use one of the many other clients that can access the service, including Microsoft Outlook.

It’s similar to what Microsoft has created for its Office 365 Add-Ins system, which allows developers to add third-party functionality to Outlook, Word, and other apps. Outlook for iOS just received support for running add-ins with an update last month.  

There is no shortage of companies extending Gmail at the moment, but that usually comes in the form of a browser extension. These tools are different because they don't require such extensions, which may be more appealing to security-conscious administrators. 

Google announced Thursday it has already partnered on Add-ons with QuickBooks, ProsperWorks, and Salesforce. The company plans to open up early developer access soon. Those interested in signing up for the Add-on program can do so here.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper product development chief resigns, company resets engineering makeup

Juniper is reshaping some of its top executive roles as Jonathan Davidson, executive VP and general...

cryptolocker -ransomware - flickr
Cisco Talos warns of new Cryptolocker ransomware campaigns

A number of reports are warning businesses and consumers alike that a new round of ransomware based on...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
google cloud
Google gobbles up more big-name cloud customers

Google, saying the enterprise cloud is a natural extension of its mission, announced new customers and...

Hacker in silouhette at laptop
Darktrace finds more attacks

Blackhawk Network gets better visibility into threats with Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, more...

tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises

Last year Google hired a new VP of Customers to head up that effort. We asked Tariq Shaukat how he...

automation ts
How to automate your app dev process

Set the stage for smart growth by reducing manual app dev processes and championing automation on your...