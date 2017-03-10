Microsoft Subnet An independent Microsoft community View more
More Subnet Communities

Microsoft killing vowel-challenged So.cl social networking service on March 15

Visually alluring Microsoft So.cl complemented Facebook, Twitter and other social services for a creative few

Microsoft killing vowel-challenged So.cl social networking service on March 15
Credit: Network World
Related

Microsoft's FUSE Labs has announced it is killing So.cl (or just plain Socl), a multimedia-infused social network and search tool positioned as a complement to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and other more established social services. 

The So.cl (pronounced Social) service quietly launched at a few universities in late 2011, became generally available in 2012 and is being discontinued as of March 15.

VISIT the 2016 Microsoft Product Graveyard

The free service could be accessed via a Microsoft or Facebook account. (Confession: I created my first So.cl post this morning.)

In a blog post about the farewell, FUSE Labs fails to explain why the service is ending:

"Socl has been a wonderful outlet for creative expression, as well as a place to enjoy a supportive community of like-minded people, sharing and learning together. In supporting you, Socl’s unique community of creators, we have learned invaluable lessons in what it takes to establish and maintain community as well as introduce novel new ways to make, share and collect digital stuff we love. Through you we’ve been able to introduce many interesting ideas..."

Those include ideas such as Riffs (visual responses to posts), Picotales (part meme generator, part game) and Blinks (short dynamic video apps) -- none of which really gained much if any exposure outside of So.cl.

FUSE Labs works with product and research teams at Microsoft "to ideate, develop, and deliver new social, real-time, and media-rich experiences for home and work." So.cl, for example, included integration with the Microsoft Bing search engine.

The end of So.cl does not spell the end of social networking for Microsoft by a long shot. After all, the company has spent $1.2B in 2012 on Yammer, for internal collaboration/social networking, and last year Microsoft snapped up LinkedIn for $26.2B.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper product development chief resigns, company resets engineering makeup

Juniper is reshaping some of its top executive roles as Jonathan Davidson, executive VP and general...

cryptolocker -ransomware - flickr
Cisco Talos warns of new Cryptolocker ransomware campaigns

A number of reports are warning businesses and consumers alike that a new round of ransomware based on...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
phone picture conference
Protecting the enterprise against mobile threats

Mobile devices have transformed the digital enterprise allowing employees to access the information...

kaboom
AR & VR outlook: bloody vendor battles

As anyone who has sampled the immersive worlds of early augmented or virtual reality apps can attest,...

Hacker in silouhette at laptop
Darktrace finds more attacks

Blackhawk Network gets better visibility into threats with Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, more...

tariq shaukat
Google Cloud exec talks courting enterprises

Last year Google hired a new VP of Customers to head up that effort. We asked Tariq Shaukat how he...