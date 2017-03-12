iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: The Great iPhone 8 freak-out, no worries about Galaxy S8, new concept design

This past week featured the Great iPhone 8 freak-out, with more rumors that the 10th anniversary Apple smartphone would be delayed past September and that it might not even be called the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X.

No, instead the Apple Watch-esque iPhone Edition is the latest possible name to be bandied about.

THE NEW EDITION

Forbes picked up on a report from hit or miss Japanese site Mac Otakara that Apple is mulling iPhone Edition as the name for its next flagship smartphone. This name for the speculated to be $1,000 device would align with the top-end Apple Watch, dubbed Watch Edition.

The reaction was predictably over the top. You can always count on a headline like “iPhone 8 does NOT exist, new Apple leak claims” to come out of the U.K. press…

MacRumors also cites the Mac Otakara report, which suggests the 5.8-inch iPhone Edition could be delivered after the more incremental updates expected to be called the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, sized at 4.7 and 5.5 inches. There are lots of moving parts in this testing phase:

“The report goes on to note that Apple is currently testing multiple prototypes alongside the iPhone 8. The prototypes experiment with screen technology and materials, with some prototypes using an LCD display while others use AMOLED. The prototypes are also in testing with and without home buttons. Further, Apple is using them to test glass, aluminum and white ceramic chassis. “

GALAXY S8? NO SWEAT

Premiere Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo has gone off script and shared a research note about Samsung's next flagship Galaxy Android smartphones, according to Apple Insider. The head turner for Apple here is that he expects Samsung to sell fewer S8 units in fiscal year 2017 than it did S7s in a similar timeframe.

This despite the new Samsung phones being expected to feature 5.8- and 6.2-inch OLED screens, curved cover glass and no physical home button. There just isn't enough oomph in the devices though to get Kuo fired up.

"We are conservative on demand for Galaxy S8, and believe its contribution to the supply chain will be limited," writes Ming-Chi, according to Apple Insider. "Instead we recommend focusing on the sales outlook and supply chain momentum of Apple's (US) OLED iPhone model."

CONCEPT DESIGN

We received email from reader Pie Gri who shared a brief iPhone 8 design concept that we'll in turn share with you. Gri studied 3D and design in Europe and California and is working on a portfolio now. The concept hits on a lot of the latest rumored features of the iPhone 8, including a function area, OLED display, wireless charging, USB-C port for fast charging/data transfer, and iris scanning.