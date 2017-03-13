Carnegie Mellon director recognized for devotion to diversity in CompSci

The Computing Research Association has recognized Carnegie Mellon University’s Carol Frieze as its 2017 A. Nico Habermann Award winner in recognition of her efforts to promote diversity in computer science.

Frieze directs Women@SCS, a student/faculty organization fostering opportunities for women, and the student-run SCS4ALL initiative to bring more underrepresented groups into the computing field.

CMU last fall celebrated the fact that about half of its incoming CompSci undergrads were women.

“Carol’s nomination letters attest that she played an important role in creating an inclusive environment at CMU, and her research can help others learn best practices and insights to help spread this type of progress beyond her home institution to the entire community,” the CRA said in announcing the award.

Frieze and co-author Jeri Quesenberry of the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences last year published a book called “Kicking Butt in Computer Science: Women in Computing at Carnegie Mellon University.”