NASA Pi Day Challenge 2017: Don't crater...

NASA is encouraging teachers to share its Pi Day Challenge with students on March 14, which is known in mathematical circles as Pi Day (i.e., 3.14). After all, who can't get fired up to learn more about the mathematical constant that is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter?

Jet Propulsion Laboratory for the fourth straight year has created an illustrated quiz aimed at students in grades 6 through 12 features four math problems (using pi) that NASA scientists and engineers must solve to understand space.

Topics touched on in the quiz include Mars craters, a total solar eclipse, Saturn and the search for life beyond Earth.

You can access the NASA Pi Day Challenge here. But be aware that Network World has a Pi Day Challenge of its own that you can tune into on Tuesday.

MORE: 28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know