Collaborator v11

Key features: Collaborator is the leading peer code and document review tool that helps development, testing and management teams work together to produce high quality code, applications and services. Collaborator v11 adds a new integration with GitLab and has enhanced existing integrations with Atlassian’s Bitbucket and GitHub. Now Collaborator is the only peer code and document review tool that integrates with the three largest repository management solutions. These integrations provide the ultimate flexibility for development teams to leverage a single peer code and document review tool across teams, regardless of the repository or version control tools they are using. More info.