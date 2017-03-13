Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

game capture
Credit: Amazon
Related

AVerCapture HD is a USB capture card that can record and stream Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, WiiU or PC gameplay up to full HD 1080p with HDMI and component input. It features built in H.264 hardware encoder for ultra-low latency to perfectly synchronize gameplay and voice commentary. AVerCapture HD requires less CPU processing power and generates smaller MP4/H.264 format files in full HD 1080p, resulting in a faster processing and post-editing experience. With the TimeShift function, never miss out on the epic moment by simply click-and-drag to record retroactively. Time Shift function is available within 1 hour buffer. AVerMedia RECentral (Included) software provides intuitive settings for live streaming to YouTube, Twitch, Ustream and etc, directly from your own account. The typical list price has been reduced 16% on Amazon to $90.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "16% off AVerCapture HD 1080p Game Stream Video Capture Device - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • AVerMedia AVerCapture HD, Game Streaming and Game Capture, High Definition 1080p, Ultra Low Latency, H.264 Hardware Encoding Game Recorder - USB Video Capture (GL310)

    $90.99 MSRP $108.30
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco issues critical warning around Apache Struts2 vulnerability

Cisco security team today called the weakness in Apache Struts “critical” and is evaluating many its...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
p1200740
Here’s why Google Cloud support is now priced per person

One of the key messages out of Google Cloud Next last week: The company has gotten serious about...

ransomware data laptop
Tips for negotiating with cyber extortionists

Whether you are opposed to it or not, enterprises need to have a plan for negotiating with people who...

paper documents files
3 enterprise-strength file sync services to check out

Popular file-sync services are great for individuals, but can lack controls for access, encryption and...

slow internet
Review: Slow Internet? Firebind can sniff out the problem

We found Firebind to be an effective tool for reaching into branch office networks to diagnose...