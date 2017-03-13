Cisco jumps on ex-Juniper exec Davidson for service provider biz

That was fast. Networking veteran Jonathan Davidson is re-joining Cisco a little less than a week after resigning as rival Juniper executive VP and general manager.

Cisco/Jonathan Davidson

Davidson is joining Cisco’s Service Provider Business Unit and will report to Yvette Kanouff, the senior vice president and general manager that unit.

+More on Network World: Cisco’s Jasper deal – one year, 18 million new IoT devices later, challenges remain+

“Having served as executive vice president and general manager of Juniper Development and Innovation, and earlier SVP/GM for Juniper’s Security, Switching and Solutions, Jonathan drove strategy, development and business growth for Juniper’s entire portfolio – including networking solutions, routing, switching, data center, cloud, and security,” Kanouff wrote in a blog announcing Davidson’s hiring. “We couldn’t be more excited that Jonathan joins our journey as we usher in the next generation of networking and network automation innovation. He brings extensive experience in strategy and network engineering leadership as well as strong customer relationships that will serve us well.”

In Davidson’s previous Cisco incarnation, he was in charge products such as the Cisco 7200 and Enterprise ASR 1000 product management team. He had joined Juniper in 2010 to lead the company’s Security, Switching and Solutions Business Unit. He ultimately became executive vice president and general manager of the Juniper Development and Innovation group, where he replaced Rami Rahim who is now the company’s CEO.

Davidson is the second key industry veteran who has returned to Cisco in recent months. In November Roland Acra rejoined the company as a senior vice-president/general manager for its data center business. The move was Acra’s third stint with the company since 1991.

+More on Network World: Gartner Top 10 technology trends you should know for 2017+

“As a long-standing industry expert in Internet routing, software engineering and communication protocol development, Roland fits right in – once again. He is a Cisco veteran having held several general management and executive leadership positions from 1991 – 2003. In 2010, he came back to Cisco as Vice President in our Smart Grid Business Unit, following the acquisition of Arch Rock, a developer of IPv6-based wireless sensor networks where he served as President and CEO. Prior to Arch Rock, he was the President and CEO of Procket Networks,” wrote David Goeckeler senior VP/GM for Cisco’s networking and security business in a blog about Acra’s return.

Acra's earlier career was in software development in networking and operating systems, including at 3Com and Interphase.

Check out these other hot stories:

Old nemesis spam becoming significant way for attackers to subvert data

Cisco issues critical warning around Apache Struts2 vulnerability

IBM technology moves even closer to human speech recognition parity

Juniper product development chief resigns, company resets engineering makeup

Cisco Talos warns of new Cryptolocker ransomware campaigns

Extreme grabs Avaya’s networking business for $100M

Cisco reinforces HyperFlex hyperconvergence system with power, management features

U.S. Marshals warn against dual phone scams

Avaya wants out of S.F. stadium suite, not too impressed with 49ers either