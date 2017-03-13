New iPads and iPhone SE may hit stores next week

Citing anonymous sources from within Apple's supply chain, MacRumors reports we may see a slew of new Apple products as early as next week. The report is particularly interesting given that we previously saw rumors pointing towards a new iPad rollout sometime in March. Curiously, though, the iPad rumor mill has been unusually quiet up until now.

The report reads in part:

Apple is expected to announce new products later this month, most likely between Monday, March 20, and Friday, March 24, according to reputable supply chain analysts we spoke to who wish to remain anonymous. The analysts said the information is from its own sources and not based on other reports.

While the supply chain sources don't get into specific product details, it stands to reason that Apple will soon release a trio of new iPad models and an updated iPhone SE. On the iPad front, it's widely believed that Apple's 2017 iPad lineup will consist of an updated 9.7-in. iPad model, a revamped 12.9-in. iPad Pro and, perhaps most interesting of all, a rumored 10.5-in. iPad model that will reportedly feature an edge-to-edge display.

There's also a good chance we will see Apple release a new iPhone SE model. A surprisingly successful product upon its release last year, the iPhone SE proved to be a big hit among consumers who prefer a more compact form factor. If an iPhone SE is truly on the horizon, it stands to reason that an updated version will retain the same form factor but will house the same internals as the iPhone 7. What remains unknown, though, is if Apple's next-gen iPhone SE will include a 3D Touch display.

Regardless, if the above rumor is in fact true, we can expect a few more leaks to come down the pipeline later this week.