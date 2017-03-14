Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off AcuRite 5-in-1 Pro Weather Station with Remote Monitoring - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

weather station
Credit: Amazon
Related

This high-precision 5-in-1 wireless weather sensor from AcuRite accurately measures the temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and rain. PC Connect feature interfaces with a Windows computer via USB, allowing you to remotely view your weather from anywhere. Set up programmable weather alarms for temperature, humidity, wind, rain, dew point, heat index and storm alerts, as well as email and text alerts to notify you when conditions change or your presets are reached. The weather station averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 1,200 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the typical list is currently reduced 42% from $169.99 down to $99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off AcuRite 5-in-1 Pro Weather Station with Remote Monitoring - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • AcuRite 01036 Pro Weather Station with PC Connect, 5-in-1 Weather Sensor and My AcuRite Remote Monitoring App

    $99.00 MSRP $169.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

rtx2lmzx1
Cisco jumps on ex-Juniper exec Davidson for service provider biz

That was fast. Networking veteran Jonathan Davidson is re-joining Cisco a little less than a week after...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
clouds spending money
Cloud price wars are back on

Last week Google announced Commited Use Discounts for its cloud. This week Amazon responded by making...

Row of diverse young executives seated on chairs waiting for job interview
How would you handle these tough job interview questions?

Sample some of the toughest job interview questions for technology professionals, as rounded up by...

Network World Pi Day Challenge

Network World editors Keith Shaw and Brandon Butler compete against each other to see who can recite...

hp undercompensation
10 cities where IT pros aren’t paid what they’re worth

Though tech careers are lucrative, research from Paysa shows many organizations struggle to keep up...