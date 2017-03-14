Today's top stories

Windows Vista has just 30 days to live

After April 11, Vista will be unsupported forever.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

safeafterxpdies2 primary
Related

In a month’s time, Microsoft will put Windows Vista to rest once and for all. If you’re one of the few people still using it, you have just a few weeks to find another option before time runs out.

After April 11, 2017, Microsoft will no longer support Windows Vista: no new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free or paid assisted support options, or online technical content updates, Microsoft says. (Mainstream Vista support expired in 2012.) Like it did for Windows XP, Microsoft has moved on to better things after a decade of supporting Vista.

As Microsoft notes, however, running an older operating system means taking risks—and those risks will become far worse after the deadline. Vista’s Internet Explorer 9 has long since expired, and the lack of any further updates means that any existing vulnerabilities will never be patched—ever. Even if you have Microsoft’s Security Essentials installed—Vista’s own antivirus program—you’ll only receive new signatures for a limited time.

The good news is that only a handful of computer users will have to make the switch. According to NetMarketshare, the desktop share of Windows Vista was just under 2 percent two years ago, in March, 2015. Today, it’s at 0.78 percent—about half of Windows 8’s 1.65 percent, according to the firm. (A certain percentage of Windows users simply don’t care, however; Windows XP’s market share stands above 8 percent, and support for that operating system expired in April, 2014.)

windows vista desktop gadgets Microsoft

Few may miss Windows Vista, but the desktop gadgets were awfully cute. 

Vista was never one of Microsoft’s beloved operating systems, although PCWorld reviewers were certainly kind. Annoyances like the User Access Control and the introduction of Digital Rights Management played a role in hurrying user adoption of its successor, Windows 7, though Vista’s desktop gadgets were certainly nice. (Extended support for Windows 7 ends in January, 2020, incidentally.)

Naturally, Microsoft hopes that any users moving from Windows Vista will migrate to Windows 10. Microsoft is even offering the Laplink migration software for half off, or $14.95. The important thing, though, is to move from Windows Vista to something more modern.

Why this matters: Even if you're not part of the small group clinging to Windows Vista, its demise reinforces Microsoft's efforts to pull Windows users into the present day. Other software companies are following suit: Firefox has let go of XP and Vista users. Google Drive is kicking them to the curb. Windows Vista isn’t safe, it wasn’t loved, and the risk that some site will steal your email or bank account information is real. It’s time to move on.

This story, "Windows Vista has just 30 days to live" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

As PCWorld's senior editor, Mark focuses on Microsoft news and chip technology, among other beats.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco issues critical warning around Apache Struts2 vulnerability

Cisco security team today called the weakness in Apache Struts “critical” and is evaluating many its...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
google cloud next
10 ways Google improved its cloud at NEXT

At its NEXT conference Google made the case that it is ready for enterprises. These 10 announcements...

email encryption
Zix wins email encryption shootout

In this review, we looked at five email encryption products, four of which employ encryption gateways...

ransomware data laptop
Tips for negotiating with cyber extortionists

Whether you are opposed to it or not, enterprises need to have a plan for negotiating with people who...

paper documents files
3 enterprise-strength file sync services to check out

Popular file-sync services are great for individuals, but can lack controls for access, encryption and...