Today's top stories

Microsoft stays security bulletins' termination

End to decades'-old practice was expected today after cancellation of February updates, but they're being offered for at least one more month

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

microsoft stock campus building
Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Microsoft
Related

Microsoft today postponed the retirement of the security bulletins that for nearly two decades have described in detail the month's slate of vulnerabilities and accompanying patches.

The bulletins' last stand was originally scheduled for January, with a replacement process ready to step in Feb. 14. Rather than a set of bulletins, Microsoft was to provide a searchable database of support documents dubbed the "Security Updates Guide" or SUG.

But just hours before February's security updates were to be released, Microsoft announced that it was postponing the entire collection to March 14, citing "a last-minute issue" that might impact some customers. The Redmond, Wash. company never spelled out exactly what led it to decide on the unprecedented delay.

With last month's postponement, users expected that the no-more-bulletins rule would go into effect today. Not so.

"Security bulletins were also published this month to give customers extra time to ensure they are ready to transition their processes," wrote Microsoft's Malicious Software Research Center (MSRC) team in a post to a company blog today.

Microsoft declined to answer follow-up questions about the bulletins, including whether they will be offered next month.

"The Security Update Guide is the authoritative location for information about our security updates and customers who previously used Security Bulletins should review their processes to make sure they are ready to transition," a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

This story, "Microsoft stays security bulletins' termination" was originally published by Computerworld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

rtx2lmzx1
Cisco jumps on ex-Juniper exec Davidson for service provider biz

That was fast. Networking veteran Jonathan Davidson is re-joining Cisco a little less than a week after...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
windows bug (public domain)
Microsoft released 18 security bulletins, 9 rated critical, many bugs

Microsoft released 18 security bulletins, 9 rated critical.

Row of diverse young executives seated on chairs waiting for job interview
How would you handle these tough job interview questions?

Sample some of the toughest job interview questions for technology professionals, as rounded up by...

Network World Pi Day Challenge

Network World editors Keith Shaw and Brandon Butler compete against each other to see who can recite...

hp undercompensation
10 cities where IT pros aren’t paid what they’re worth

Though tech careers are lucrative, research from Paysa shows many organizations struggle to keep up...