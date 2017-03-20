Ultimate guide to strategic tech partners

The IT vendor landscape is constantly in flux, with mergers, acquisitions, new technology developments and the growth of the cloud having a huge impact on which companies might be the most strategic partners for organizations looking to enhance their technology infrastructure.

Consider some of the major technology merger and acquisition activities just over the past year: Microsoft acquired LinkedIn, Oracle acquired NetSuite, Broadcom acquired Brocade, HPE is buying Nimble Storage, and Dell acquired EMC.

These transactions could shift the balance of power in certain IT segments, or strengthen the position of some of the market leaders. We talked to industry analysts to determine which companies are the leaders in various industry segments, and which are the up-and-coming challengers.