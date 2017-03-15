Malicious uploads allowed hijacking of WhatsApp and Telegram accounts

The companies patched the account takeover vulnerability after it was privately reported to them

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

A flaw in WhatsApp and Telegram could have exposed users to account takeover.
Credit: IDGNS
Related

A vulnerability patched in the web-based versions of encrypted communications services WhatsApp and Telegram would have allowed attackers to take over accounts by sending users malicious files masquerading as images or videos.

The vulnerability was discovered last week by researchers from Check Point Software Technologies and was patched by the WhatsApp and Telegram developers after the company privately shared the flaw's details with them.

The web-based versions of WhatsApp and Telegram synchronize automatically with the apps installed on users' phones. At least in the case of WhatsApp, once paired using a QR code, the phone needs to have an active internet connection for WhatsApp messages to be relayed to the browser on the computer.

Both web-based apps allow users to upload certain types of files like images and videos and have mechanisms checks in place to ensure that only those file types are used. However, the Check Point researchers have found a way to bypass those verifications and upload HTML files instead. Furthermore, they could make those files mimic images and videos, making them less suspicious and more attractive for users to open.

Since any HTML code executed in the context of those web apps would inherit their permissions inside the browser, attackers could have used use this technique to steal the local storage contents of those apps and upload them to a remote server. If placed in the attackers browsers, the contents could allow them to authenticate as the targeted users.

This means attackers could have gained access to the victims' message histories and shared files and could even have sent messages on their behalf, potentially compromising their contacts in a worm-like attack.

Check Point reported the vulnerability to both companies on March 8. Since the code of the web apps is loaded directly from the WhatsApp and Telegram servers, users don't need to do anything to get the patch. The companies have fixed the issues server-side.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

rtx2lmzx1
Cisco jumps on ex-Juniper exec Davidson for service provider biz

That was fast. Networking veteran Jonathan Davidson is re-joining Cisco a little less than a week after...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
apple iphone 7
Apple downplays importance of CIA's iPhone hacking capabilities

Apple claims that most of the exploits referenced by the Wikileaks data dump have been patched

10 killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 1)

School kids, makers, scientists, engineers, you name it, are building the most amazing digital...

Row of diverse young executives seated on chairs waiting for job interview
How would you handle these tough job interview questions?

Sample some of the toughest job interview questions for technology professionals, as rounded up by...

Network World Pi Day Challenge

Network World editors Keith Shaw and Brandon Butler compete against each other to see who can recite...