Yes, the Blizzard of 2017 on the east coast did foil our plan to stream our inaugural Pi Day Challenge live on Facebook and YouTube (we recorded it on Monday instead), but it did not kill our creativity.

I submit the Pi Day driveway snow art display.

Bob Brown/NetworkWorld Pi Day snow art featuring artist exhausted from shoveling

We did scoop up the rest of the snow after taking the photos...

