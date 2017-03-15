Hire a DDoS service to take down your enemies

With the onrush of connected internet of things (IoT) devices, distributed denial-of-service attacks are becoming a dangerous trend. Similar to what happened to DNS service provider Dyn last fall, anyone and everyone is in the crosshairs. The idea of using unprotected IoT devices as a way to bombard networks is gaining momentum.

The advent of DDoS-for-hire services means that even the least tech-savvy individual can exact revenge on some website. Step on up to the counter and purchase a stresser that can systemically take down a company.

According to Neustar, almost three quarters of all global brands, organizations and companies have been victims of a DDoS attack. And more than 3,700 DDoS attacks occur each day.

Chase Cunningham, director of cyber operations at A10 Networks, said to find IoT-enabled devices, all you have to do is go on an underground site and ask around for the Mirai scanner code. Once you have that you can scan for anything talking to the internet that can be used for that type of attack.

“Or you can go to a site like Shodan and craft a couple of simple queries to look for device specific requests. Once you get that information you just go to your DDoS for hire tool and change the configuration to point at the right target and use the right type of traffic emulator and bingo, nuke whatever you like,” he said.

“Basically everything is for sale," he added. "You can buy a 'stresser', which is just a simple botnet type offering that will allow anyone who knows how to click the start button access to a functional DDoS botnet.”

Once you get that information you just go to your DDoS for hire tool and change the configuration to point at the right target and use the right type of traffic emulator and bingo, nuke whatever you like.

Chase Cunningham, A10 director of cyber operations

Cybersecurity vendor Imperva says for just a few dozen dollars, users can quickly get an attack up and running. The company writes on its website that these kits contain the bot payload and the CnC (command and control) files. Using these, aspiring bot masters (a.k.a. herders) can start distributing malware, infecting devices through a use of spam email, vulnerability scanners, brute force attacks and more.

Most stressers and booters have embraced a commonplace SaaS (software as a service) business model, based on subscriptions. As the Incapsula Q2 2015 DDoS report has shown, the average one hour/month DDoS package will cost $38 (with $19.99 at the lower end of the scale).

“Stresser and booter services are just a byproduct of a new reality, where services that can bring down businesses and organizations are allowed to operate in a dubious grey area,” Imperva wrote.

While cost varies, attacks can run businesses anywhere from $14,000 to $2.35 million per incident. And once a business is attacked, there’s an 82 percent chance they’ll be attacked again.

DDoS of Things (DoT) use IoT devices to build botnets that create large DDoS attacks. The DoT attacks have leveraged hundreds of thousands of IoT devices to attack anything from large service providers to enterprises.

“Most of the reputable DDoS sellers have changeable configurations for their tool sets so you can easily set the type of attack you want to take place. I haven’t seen many yet that specifically include the option to ‘purchase’ an IoT-specific traffic emulator but I’m sure it’s coming. If it were me running the service I would definitely have that as an option,” Cunningham said.

According to an IDG News Service story, building a DDoS-for-service can also be easy. Often the hackers will rent six to 12 servers, and use them to push out internet traffic to whatever target. In late October, HackForums.net shut down its "Server Stress Testing" section, amid concerns that hackers were peddling DDoS-for-hire services through the site for as little as $10 a month.

Also in December, law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Europe arrested 34 suspects involved in DDoS-for-hire services.

If it is so easy to do so, why don’t these attacks happen more often?

Cunningham said that these attacks do happen all the time, in fact they happen every second of the day. “You just don’t hear about it because a lot of these are more nuisance attacks than big time bring down the house DDoS type events,” he said.

Also a lot of the attack platforms being sold only take systems down for an hour or a bit longer. Usually an hour-long attack on a site will cost anywhere from $15 to $50. It depends, though, sometimes for better attack platforms it can hundreds of dollars an hour, he said.

The solution to cutting down on these attacks involves users resetting factory preset passwords on anything connected to the internet. Change the default password settings and disable things that you really don’t need.

This story, "Hire a DDoS service to take down your enemies" was originally published by CSO.