Amazon Discounts its Fire Tablet Bundle an Additional $27.98 With This Code - Deal Alert

amazon fire tablet
Credit: Amazon
Through this Saturday, sink the 16GB Fire Tablet bundle's already discounted price to just $59.99 using the code FIREBUNDLE at checkout -- a significant deal considering its typical $107.97 value. The bundle includes the latest 16GB Fire 7" Tablet with special offers ($69.99), Amazon cover ($24.99), and Nupro screen protector ($12.99). Amazon's newest Fire tablet features a rich 7" IPS display and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. Integrated Alexa service lets you ask away with a button press. Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle e-books, apps and games, and enjoy them uninterrupted with Fire's long lasting 7-hour battery. See this deal on Amazon before it expires by adding to cart and applying FIREBUNDLE at checkout

This story, "Amazon Discounts its Fire Tablet Bundle an Additional $27.98 With This Code - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

