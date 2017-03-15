No wonder people from Massachusetts get called that name we all find kind of amusing but I still shouldn’t print on this website for networking professionals.

The Massachusetts State Police posted the above photo to Facebook a few hours ago, along with this admonishment:

Soooo..... this just happened. Trooper Paul Copponi just stopped this vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston. How little regard do you have to have for the lives and safety of your fellow citizens, not to mention your own life and safety, to do this? Rest assured, we are aggressively looking for anyone who is driving around like this today. Don't be this guy.

Unless you want to be called names and pay a traffic fine.

