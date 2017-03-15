Appeals court rules Americans have no legal recourse if hacked by foreign governments

windows spyware
Credit: Pixabay
Related

Put aside the matter of Russian interference in our presidential election to instead consider this scenario: If Vladimir Putin ordered his government-employed hackers to plant spyware on your personal computer – stealing all your data and even recording your Skype calls – you would have no access to any legal remedy in the U.S. court system.

Preposterous, you say?

That’s the law, according to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which yesterday upheld a lower court decision denying even a day in court to an American citizen who moved here from Ethiopia 30 years ago and was victimized by that country’s government in the exact fashion described above.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which is representing the victim who goes the pseudonym Mr. Kidane, believes the decision is indeed preposterous. From a blog post by EFF senior staff attorney Nate Cardozo:  

In a stunningly dangerous decision today, the D.C. Circuit ruled that Mr. Kidane had no legal remedy against Ethiopia for this attack, despite the fact that he was wiretapped at home in Maryland. The court held that, because the Ethiopian government hatched its plan in Ethiopia and its agents launched the attack that occurred in Maryland from outside the U.S., a law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) prevented U.S. courts from even hearing the case.

The decision is extremely dangerous for cybersecurity. Under it, you have no recourse under law if a foreign government that hacks into your car and drives it off the road, targets you for a drone strike, or even sends a virus to your pacemaker, as long as the government planned the attack on foreign soil. It flies in the face of the idea that Americans should always be safe in their homes, and that safety should continue even if they speak out against foreign government activity abroad. 

You can find some of those hypotheticals unlikely yet still find alarming the idea that Mr. Kidane could be attacked in his home this way – likely in response to his advocating for political reforms in Ethiopia. FSIA was passed by Congress in 1976 and signed into law by President Gerald Ford. Needless to say, none of those political actors envisioned at the time anything approaching this level of cyber attack being directed at individual Americans.

Nevertheless, the appeals court held that this outcome is what those lawmakers intended. You can read their decision here.

EFF is considering its next legal move.

As for today’s Congress and President Trump: Bitterly divided though they may be on so many issues, they should have little difficulty coming together to remedy this outrageous unintended consequence of a 40-year-old law.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

ipad pro macbook
New iPads and iPhone SE may hit stores next week

A new rumor claims Apple may release a slew of new products next week.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
windows spyware
Appeals court rules Americans have no legal recourse if hacked by foreign

An appeals court in Washington, D.C., yesterday upheld a lower court ruling denying an American citizen...

3 bitcoin
Would killing Bitcoin end ransomware?

Bitcoin and ransomware seem to go hand-in-hand, but experts explain that doing away with the...

apple augmented reality2
The 3 biggest challenges facing augmented reality

Augmented reality has evolved over the past year, but it still has several challenges to overcome...

Row of diverse young executives seated on chairs waiting for job interview
How would you handle these tough job interview questions?

Sample some of the toughest job interview questions for technology professionals, as rounded up by...