Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

58% off LE Battery Powered LED Head Lamp - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

headlamp
Credit: Amazon
Related

With 18 white LED and 2 red LED, this headlamp from LE has 4 different lighting modes, including a red flashing mode. The beam distance is 20+ feet when it is on the brightest setting. Two loop buckles enable you to adjust both head-round band and the top band for maximum comfort. With this 58% off deal, its typical list price of $18.95 is now only $7.99 on Amazon, including 3 AAA batteries. See this deal now on Amazon. 

This story, "58% off LE Battery Powered LED Head Lamp - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • LE Headlamp LED, 4 Modes Headlight, Battery Powered Helmet Light for Camping, Running, Hiking and Reading, 3 AAA Batteries Included

    $7.99 MSRP $18.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

ipad pro macbook
New iPads and iPhone SE may hit stores next week

A new rumor claims Apple may release a slew of new products next week.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
plastic surgery
Nuclear physics, plastic surgery & more: 802.11ac wave 2 users sound off

The second wave of 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology, primarily distinguished by new MIMO capabilities, bigger...

binary code vortex
Serverless computing: Freedom for devs at last

Strip away your infrastructure headaches with our clear-eyed guide to serverless and the public cloud...

3 bitcoin
Would killing Bitcoin end ransomware?

Bitcoin and ransomware seem to go hand-in-hand, but experts explain that doing away with the...

apple augmented reality2
The 3 biggest challenges facing augmented reality

Augmented reality has evolved over the past year, but it still has several challenges to overcome...