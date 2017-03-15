Microsoft announces AI Immersion Workshop

Taking place right before the Build conference, the event will include tutorials to help advanced developers create real-world, intelligent apps that use AI and machine learning

Credit: Thinkstock
Microsoft intends to run an AI Immersion Workshop in Seattle on May 9, a free pre-event to Microsoft Build developer conference.

The workshop is a special opportunity for advanced developers looking to create the next generation of scalable, real-world intelligent apps that use the very latest AI and machine learning techniques.

The workshop will feature hands-on tutorials using Microsoft and open-source technologies. Microsoft developers will be there, and the workshop is said to be an opportunity to connect with developers and data scientists working on Microsoft’s products and services, as well as to connect with industry peers. 

There will be a keynote on Microsoft’s AI vision and roadmap, followed by technical sessions on the following: 

  • New artificial intelligence/cognitive apps
  • Deep learning
  • Applied machine learning for developers
  • Big AI, i.e. the intersection of big data and AI
  • From BI to AI, i.e. evolving relational databases and data warehouse solutions into the new world of AI

The AI Immersion Workshop is being held at the W Hotel Seattle, a few blocks from the Washington State Convention Center, which is the venue for Microsoft Build 2017.

Attendees who are already confirmed to attend Microsoft Build 2017 will still be required to register at a special registration page for the AI Immersion Workshop, but the registration site won't be open until late March.

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

