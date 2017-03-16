Today's top stories

Smackdown: Office 365 vs. G Suite management

Users don't directly see these capabilities, but they are core to managing your productivity and collaboration platform

Executive Editor, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

When you choose a productivity platform like Microsoft’s Office 365 or Google’s G Suite, the main focus is on the platform’s functionality: Does it do the job you need?

That’s of course critical, but once you choose a platform, you have to manage it. That’s why management capabilities should be part of your evaluation of a productivity and collaboration platform, not only its user-facing functionality.

You’ve come to the right place for that aspect of choosing between Office 365 and Google G Suite.

Admin console UI. Both the Office 365 and G Suite admin consoles are well designed, providing clean separation of management functions and clear settings labels, so you can quickly move to the settings you want and apply them.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like