Six Flags New England adds VR to another roller coaster

If riding a roller coaster with a virtual Superman isn’t your thing, Six Flags New England has an alternative pitch – get sent into space and fight alien invaders.

The Agawam, Mass.-based amusement park today announced that its second coaster will get VR when it opens this spring. Partnering up with Samsung, the company said its Mind Eraser steel coaster will include the “Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster” option, which will include a mixed reality feature that initially will let riders see the real world (including the rider next to them) in addition to the VR graphics. Like the Superman coaster, riders will put on a VR headset while enjoying the physical roller coaster’s drops and spins.

“When riders board the coaster and don their Samsung Gear VR headsets, they will be introduced to the device’s passthrough camera functionality,” Six Flags New England said in a statement. “As riders drop at high speeds, the mixed reality view changes to a completely immersive, virtual reality environment, and a fighter spaceship cockpit materializes and envelops the riders into a tunnel of light.” Riders then launch into a VR space battle for the remainder of the ride, ending with the riders being “brought into one of three drone bays, each of which offer a completely different gaming experience and three different endings.”

The new VR addition includes the coaster being outfitted with new restraints to also make a “more comfortable, smoother and exhilarating ride experience,” the company said. The launch is timed to match the 20th anniversary of the Mind Eraser coaster.

Season Pass holders will get to ride the new coaster on April 8 and 9, with a grand opening for the public set for Monday, April 10, 2017.

For non-VR riders, the park also announced it will open its 13th coaster, the Joker 4D Free Fly coaster, sometime in 2017.