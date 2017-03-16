Microsoft’s Azure cloud storage had a rough night

Disruption comes weeks after AWS's storage platform had high error rates

Microsoft Azure Storage outage
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

On Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday Microsoft reported that its Azure cloud customers had difficulty provisioning storage resources, including in its Eastern US region.

The service disruption had a domino effect that impacted many other services too, including its cloud-based SQL database platform. The issue was first reported at 21:50 UTC and was resolved by about 6:00 on Thursday.

+MORE AT NETWORK WORLD: What the AWS outage can teach us about WAN deployments +

“Due to a incident in East US affecting Storage, customers and service dependent on Storage may have experienced difficulties provisioning new resources or accessing their existing resources in the region,” Microsoft reported on its Azure health status page. Other services impacted include: Azure Media Services, Application Insights, Azure Logic Apps, Azure Data Factory, Azure Site Recovery, Azure Cache, Azure Search, Azure Service Bus, Azure Event Hubs, Azure SQL Database, API Management and Azure Stream Analytics.

While that issue was ongoing on Wednesday at 22:42 UTC, another “underlying storage incident” occurred that impacted storage management services, preventing customers from being able to provision new storage resources or add storage to existing workloads. Existing workloads were not impacted though, Microsoft said. That issue impacted Azure Search, Azure Monitor, Azure Site Recovery, Azure Batch and Visual Studio Team Services build. The issue was resolved within a couple of hours.

This Azure storage disruption comes a couple of weeks after Amazon Web Service's Simple Storage Service experienced increased error rates that impacted many sites across the Internet.

Microsoft says it will release a Root Cause Analysis to explain details of the situation.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
pi day
28 facts about pi that you probably didn't know

That's right, March 14 is international Pi Day. Get it -- pi is 3.14, and March 14 is 3/14?

ipad pro macbook
New iPads and iPhone SE may hit stores next week

A new rumor claims Apple may release a slew of new products next week.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco security advisory dump finds 20 warnings, 2 critical

Cisco discloses vulnerabilities with a severity rating of "critical" or "high" but now includes...

Inside the Russian hack of Yahoo: How they did it

On Wednesday, the FBI indicted four people for the attack, two of whom are Russian spies.

cbrs 1a
CBRS: a wireless network alternative for enterprises

If you can get past that unappealing acronym, you just might find that CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio...

binary code vortex
Serverless computing: Freedom for devs at last

Strip away your infrastructure headaches with our clear-eyed guide to serverless and the public cloud...