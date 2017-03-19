iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Gentler curves and facial recognition security

Intriguing patent application hints at facial recognition-based security for Apple iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Gentler curves and facial recognition security
Credit: Thinkstock
Apple just might whet our appetites for a September unveiling of the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) with an event later this month or early in April regarding some new iPads and maybe some low-end iPhones. But we won’t be distracted: On to the iPhone 8 rumors! 

KINDER, GENTLER CURVES

The word is that Apple and Samsung are going to hogging up most of the shiny, energy-efficient OLED displays being pumped out this year, leaving poor Huawei and others on the outs. And after all that, it turns out that Apple’s OLED displays on its anticipated 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will have a “gentler” curved screen than that found on the rival Samsung Galaxy S7 (and likely, the S8). 

This mild news comes courtesy of Nikkei Asian Review, as reported by 9to5Mac and others. The news is based on one unnamed source… 

“The curve will be gentler than screens in Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge handsets. This is partly due to the challenges of making curved glass covers to match screens, according to the source.

While the curved screen will allow a viewable area of about 5.2 inches and make the iPhone even sleeker, it will not offer significant new functions, the person said.”

In other words, based on this report, don’t anticipate Apple doing anything wild and crazy like running information down the sides of its curved iPhone displays.

This latest report is part of a back and forth narrative that has bounced from Apple going very curvy to settling for a regular old flat screen.

GAZING INTO THAT DISPLAY

Regardless of the design it settles on, Apple is sure to deliver a beautiful new iPhone. And as you're gazing into that lovely device, imagine that your dew-eyed face could actually be the key to unlocking your iPhone 8.

Apple Insider has spotted a new patent application from Apple for "locking and unlocking a mobile device using facial recognition." This application, which describes using the front-facing camera and refers to use of infrared sensors, relates to several earlier patents granted to Apple.

Some of the possibilities sound a bit frustrating actually. Such as that the phone could lock if it doesn't see your face for a while. 

CONCEPT DESIGN VIDEO OF THE WEEK

This week's entry comes via Sahanan Yogarasa, with Ran Avni (ConceptsiPhone). This concept envisions at 5.5-inch edge-to-edge display, stereo speakers and lots of colors.

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

