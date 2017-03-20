New products of the week 3.20.17

Pricing: Free plan: $0; Free for lifetime; Pro plan: $3 per user per month; Enterprise: from $3 per user per month.
Key features: Favorites App - This app lets users bookmark important messages in a chat so that they can get back to it at a later time by simply viewing saved information on the Flock sidebar.
Shared To-Dos App - While users could always create to-dos, the new shared To-Dos app lets users assign tasks with due dates to anyone, including themselves.
Announcement Channel - Team admins can use this one-way channel to broadcast information that impacts entire teams, departments or companies.
Public Channels - Users, especially those within large and growing teams, can use this new feature to easily discover and join meaningful conversations that are of interest to them within the team.
Multilingual Support - Multilingual support for our users worldwide
