Today's top stories

Windows 10 'servicing stack' update cripples some PCs

'Come on!!!' rages one Reddit commenter

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Credit: IDG
Related

Some users have reported that one of this week's Windows 10 updates crippled their PCs, according to a thread on Reddit.

They fingered the KB4013418 update as the most likely culprit. That update was marked simply as "Update for Windows 10 Version 1607" in Windows Update, and in the accompanying support document, tagged as a "servicing stack update."

In Microsoft's parlance, a servicing stack consists of the executable file and associated libraries needed to install Windows and its updates.

The original poster, identified as "becketbw," complained that after applying the Tuesday updates, "My computer does not work. Chrome opens, most programs do not, i.e. Start menu, Steam, Control Panel, you name it. [And] I am not able to uninstall the updates."

Others chimed in. And some of them were incensed. "Windows 10 is getting more broken each update," griped andr3w0 in the Reddit thread. "You keep throwing all these broken ass updates at us. Come on!!!"

"Similar here. No programs work as far as I can tell," added Singismund.

Although some could unbrick their PCs by creating a new user account -- people on the thread speculated that the original had been corrupted during the update -- others said that tack had not worked for them.

This story, "Windows 10 'servicing stack' update cripples some PCs" was originally published by Computerworld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
linux heart
Desktop Linux the best it’s ever been—and keeps getting better

Not only is Linux powerful, but now it is viable and enjoyable to use for just about every purpose...

031317blog bracket main
Too lazy to fill out a March Madness bracket? Technology has you covered

You couldn’t care less but want to look like you care. Well, ESPN the website has just the feature for...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
dsc06024
Yahoo breach exposes the drawbacks of state-sponsored hacking

When governments turn to private hackers to carry out state-sponsored attacks, as the FBI alleges...

clouds
Cloud war collateral

What the rise of AWS, Azure has meant for data centers.

linux distros 11
Which Linux distros should newbies use?

A fresh look at some of the more popular Linux distros (plus one non-Linux OS), and an impression of...

chief ai officer primary
Think twice before you hire a chief AI officer

Is it time for companies to install a chief artificial intelligence officer to manage machine learning,...