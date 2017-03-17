Dutch researchers pull almost 43Gbit per second over a ray of light

Senior Writer, Network World |

fiber optics
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

An experiment by scholars at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands has demonstrated a wireless network based on infrared rays that can move data at speeds of 42.8Gbps.

The system, which is the work of new Ph.D recipient Joanne Oh, uses light “antennas,” which don’t have any moving parts, translating signals from a fiber-optic cable into infrared light and beaming them to receivers in the same room, which can be tracked by their return signals – when a user’s device moves out of one beam’s area of function, another light antenna can take over.

+ALSO ON NETWORK WORLD: Cisco security advisory dump finds 20 warnings, 2 critical + Raspberry Pi roundup: Pi Day, Remembrances of Pis Past, competitor corner, STEM and SKULLS

The concept of “Li-Fi,” or the use of light signals to transmit information wirelessly, is not new, but Oh’s low-maintenance infrared endpoints are novel. And while more work must be done on the central fiber-optic network necessary to run this system, the university says that it’ll be usable with common endpoints like laptops and tablets.

The real advancement is the use of a pair of gratings in each antenna, which are designed to “radiate light rays of different wavelengths at different angles,” according to the university. This means that the system merely needs to change the wavelength slightly to alter the course of the beam of infrared light and track its assigned endpoint.

Like most novel photonic technology, Oh’s system isn’t going to be commercially available for a long time – the university’s announcement says that it’ll be at least five years. But it could hold some promise as a short-range solution for dense concentrations of endpoints.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
iphone7plus review adam 2
New iPhone 8 concept photos are jaw-dropping

iPhone 8 concept photos from designer Gabor Balogh are absolutely stunning.

Blackout, New York City skyline
Microsoft’s Azure cloud storage had a rough night

On Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday Microsoft reported that its Azure cloud...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
facebook twitter google plus social media logos
Social media companies have a month to update service terms in the EU

Facebook, Twitter and Google have been given a month to make changes to their user agreements in the...

bug bounty
Why you need a bug bounty program

If you’re ready to deal with the volume of reports, a bug bounty program can help you can find the...

clouds
Cloud war collateral

What the rise of AWS, Azure has meant for data centers.

linux distros 11
Which Linux distros should newbies use?

A fresh look at some of the more popular Linux distros (plus one non-Linux OS), and an impression of...