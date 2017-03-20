GelTouch adds a new dimension to touch-sensitive controls

At Cebit, a prototype interface creates touch-sensitive buttons on demand

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

geltouch
Credit: GelTouch Technologies
Related

The problem with a lot of touch-sensitive controls is that the communication is one-way: They can feel you, but you can't feel them.

With touch-screen displays it's easy enough, as the button does what it says on the screen. Not all buttons are designed to be looked at as they are pushed, though. Take video-game controllers or car entertainment systems, for example, or some industrial controls. The user's attention is typically elsewhere when these are operated.

Manufacturers can mold raised blobs into the surface to show where to press, perhaps even using the shape of the blob to identify the button's function, but that means that, unlike a touch-screen, the number and function of the buttons is fixed from the moment the device leaves the factory.

At the Cebit trade show in Hanover, Germany, this week GelTouch Technologies will be showing a prototype touch-sensitive control that it thinks will get around this problem. As well as a touch-sensitive panel, it contains a network of tiny heating elements covered in a special gel that becomes rigid when warmed. By changing the temperature of the surface, GelTouch can alter its texture, so users can identify the buttons without looking. The system is compatible with multi-touch controls, and can be as thin as a few millimeters.

The temperature at which the button changes state is determined by the composition of the gel. It needs to be set high enough to avoid spontaneous state changes in warm weather or bright sunlight, say, yet low enough that the control is not hot to the touch. That makes the controls most suited to use indoors in temperature-controlled environments such as homes, factories and laboratories.

Unfortunately the gel the company is using today also becomes opaque when heated. That means that, in its current form, the control cannot be overlaid on a display, although that's something that could come later, according to GelTouch's inventor and CEO, Viktor Miruchna.

GelTouch still has a lot of work to do before this technology is ready for controlling video games or industrial machinery. The company hopes to have its first pilot project demonstrator with a partner in late 2018, far from a mass-market launch of the availability of controls "off the shelf."

As for automotive applications, it all depends on how quickly self-driving cars arrive on the market. Once they become commonplace, the cars' occupants will be able to give the audio controls their undivided attention.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
iphone7plus review adam 2
New iPhone 8 concept photos are jaw-dropping

iPhone 8 concept photos from designer Gabor Balogh are absolutely stunning.

Blackout, New York City skyline
Microsoft’s Azure cloud storage had a rough night

On Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday Microsoft reported that its Azure cloud...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
facebook twitter google plus social media logos
Social media companies have a month to update service terms in the EU

Facebook, Twitter and Google have been given a month to make changes to their user agreements in the...

5 chat
How to manage group chat in the enterprise (hint: lightly)

Slack, Microsoft Teams, HipChat and a host of other collaboration tools are flooding into the...

bug bounty
Why you need a bug bounty program

If you’re ready to deal with the volume of reports, a bug bounty program can help you can find the...

clouds
Cloud war collateral

What the rise of AWS, Azure has meant for data centers.