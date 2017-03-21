10 reasons to look for a new job

Sometimes it's obvious when it's time to move on from a job. Other times it's not so clear. If you're not sure if the time is right to search for a new job, here are 10 reasons to consider making a change.

1) You’re not challenged

If you’re looking to broaden your knowledge or test your skills, you’re not alone. The No. 1 reason professionals would hunt for a new job is to seek a more challenging position, according to a survey from executive search firm Korn Ferry International. Among nearly 2,000 professionals surveyed in January, 73% said that if they plan on being in the job market this year, it’s because they’re looking for a challenge. Other reasons for job hunting are far less common: 9% said they are looking because they either don’t like their company or their efforts aren’t being recognized; 5% say their compensation is too low; and 4% say they don’t like their boss.

2) Companies are hiring

Sixteen percent of U.S. CIOs plan to expand their technology teams in the first half of 2017, according to Robert Half Technology (RHT). Another 69% will hire for open IT roles. It’s a job-seeker’s market, as hiring managers find they have to compete for the most in-demand talent. Among CIOs polled by RHT, 61% said it's somewhat or very challenging to find skilled IT professionals today.