14% off TP-Link Multicolor Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi 60W LED Bulb - Deal Alert

smart bulb
Control TP-Link's smart bulbs from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone, or with your voice via the Alexa service. Dim brightness, fine-tune light appearance from soft white to daylight, and choose from 16 million colors to set the mood. Set timers and countdowns, or create an on/off schedule. The bulb also features an "away" mode that randomly turns on/off to give the appearance you're home, when you're away. The 60W multicolor dimmable and tunable smart bulb from TP-Link averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,100 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $49.99 has been temporarily reduced 14%. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "14% off TP-Link Multicolor Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi 60W LED Bulb - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • TP-Link LB130 Smart Wi-Fi Bulb

    $42.99 MSRP $59.99
