3 reasons to hire a cognitive developer in 2017

Help Wanted: Seeking Cognitive Developer

If the history of technology has taught us anything, it’s that change is constant. We’ve seen it with the birth of the computer, the internet, the cloud and now artificial intelligence (AI).

As technology evolves, so does the role of developers who have become embedded in the fabric of these changing technologies. The developer of today is very different than the developer of three years ago and perhaps unrecognizable to the developer a decade ago. Driving the democratization of technology, developers are constantly evolving to continuously innovate and move with changing paradigms.

The developer revolution

Today, we find ourselves at a significant transition point in technology. We are in the midst of a revolution. AI is getting smarter by leaps and bounds, and the cloud has set a new playing field for ease and collaboration. Developers have a new opportunity to leverage cognitive and data science in application design. This special moment in time has created the “cognitive developer.”

As is the case with any budding industry, a skills gap is emerging in which the market doesn’t have enough experienced developers to address the growing demand for cognitive and AI development. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that developer jobs will grow 17 percent from 2014 to 2024, a rate faster than the average for all occupations.

Cognitive systems can understand complicated forms of data, like images and human language. Because this data is available easily through the cloud and on an open platform, cognitive developers can write interfaces for a range of smart, bold and robust applications and connected solutions. As your business and development teams race to success, here are three reasons to hire a cognitive developer in 2017:

1. Build better apps

Chatbots are getting a lot of attention these days. The fun and functional AI-powered virtual agents are transforming the way businesses interact with consumers. Today, chatbots can intelligently communicate with consumers, something that was unheard of not too long ago.

Without data science and cognitive tools, it would take developers years to build winning apps such as chatbots. With the right skills, cognitive developers can build better, smarter apps in a fraction of the time. I have seen these innovations with companies such as Staples, which brought its iconic “Easy Button” to life with a cognitive-enabled reordering system. Easy Button is able to learn businesses' preferences over time and make ordering easier via natural language. There’s no doubt businesses without cognitive developers are being outdone by the competition.

2. Stay armed and informed

The next quantum leap in technology revolves around cognitive and data science. In this era, developers will go beyond just building applications and software. Cognitive is not just a technology you use to create something; it can also teach you how to improve the way you create.

Until now, developers have never had access to a tool specifically designed to help build better applications by advising and providing even more insight with data science. For example, IBM Watson enables developers to ask questions, helping them tailor the application being built to the specific needs of your client and end user. Cognitive developers are armed and informed with insights that enhance the app building process.

3. Innovate. Win. Repeat.

The innovation cycle is critical to the success of any business. Developers with the right cognitive and data science tools not only build better apps, but they also accelerate the innovation process—delivering apps to market in record time. Creating AI- and cognitive-infused apps on the cloud is the future of technology in business. Cognitive developers speak the language and have the cognitive skills and data science mastery to help their organizations win.

Shifting ahead of the competition

The developer revolution is now. As the shift to cognitive computing accelerates, organizations need to attract the skilled talent who can lead them through this digital transformation. The first movers on cognitive technology are going to win, and these developers will play a vital role. Is your team ready to reap the benefits of human ingenuity augmented by intelligent machines?

