CBRS workshop to focus on burgeoning shared spectrum ecosystem

The Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) gold rush is on, and the Wireless Innovation Forum is hosting a workshop in Las Vegas next week for those interested in becoming part of this new shared spectrum ecosystem.

CBRS, as we explain in this FAQ, involves the opening up by the FCC of 150 MHz of spectrum to be shared for new commercial uses. The 3.5 GHz band will be shared among incumbents like the U.S. Navy, Priority Access License users (who win special access through an auction) and general users, which could include enterprises that want to build their private LTE networks for Internet of Things or other applications.

The WInnForum, which recently conducted a CBRS webinar that you can view at the bottom of this article, is hosting its March 30 workshop at the International Wireless Communications Expo, which runs March 27-31 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Building an Ecosystem for the CBRS Band workshop is a full day program featuring: a private LTE network demo by Nokia, Alphabet and Qualcomm; a tutorial by presenters from Google Nokia and others; ecosystem presentations from Comsearch, Federated Wireless, Ruckus and others; a panel discussion on making the Part 90 transition; and more.

The WInnForum's Spectrum Sharing Committee recently released standards addressing the new FCC Part 96 rules for CBRS that will enable U.S. commercialization of the band. The non-profit forum was established in 1996 to advocate for spectrum innovation and advanced radio technologies.