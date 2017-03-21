Samsung virtual assistant Bixby coming to Galaxy S8 then all smart Samsung appliances

If you are a fan of virtual assistants and Android phones, then you might regard Samsung’s jump into the race as better late than never. If you are not a fan of virtual assistants, then you might not like the Samsung Galaxy S8 which will have a dedicated button on the side of the phone to summon the assistant. Like it or not, Samsung said its virtual assistant will eventually be part of all its appliances.

Yesterday, Samsung announced that its intelligent voice assistant Bixby will run on the Galaxy S8 which will launch next week. But Bixby is coming to all-things-Samsung, as the company said it will gradually be applied to all of its appliances. “In the future, you would be able to control your air conditioner or TV through Bixby. Since Bixby will be implemented in the cloud, as long as a device has an internet connection and simple circuitry to receive voice inputs, it will be able to connect with Bixby. As the Bixby ecosystem grows, we believe Bixby will evolve from a smartphone interface to an interface for your life.”

Oh good, “an interface for your life” – brought to you by a company which has previously committed privacy blunders such as having a privacy policy which made it sound like your smart Samsung TV was a spying device. Even the CIA liked the idea of spying on people via their internet-connected Samsung TV – imagine how excited the agency might be to tap into “an interface for your life.”

If you like virtual assistants, you might be pleased to know that the Galaxy S8 will come preinstalled with Bixby-enabled apps. If you don’t, then you might regard the unnamed apps as more bloatware installed on your phone.

As for the dedicated Bixby button, Samsung said that is part of removing barriers that people might have about activating its voice assistant; it allegedly will make giving commands feel easier. “For example, instead of taking multiple steps to make a call – turning on and unlocking the phone, looking for the phone application, clicking on the contact bar to search for the person that you’re trying to call and pressing the phone icon to start dialing – you will be able to do all these steps with one push of the Bixby button and a simple command.”

Bixby, Samsung claims, is different than other virtual assistants, as it “offers a deeper experience” thanks to three properties. A completeness property will allow Bixby to support almost every task which can be done via the touch interface. Bixby comes with a context awareness property that most intelligent voice assistants lack; and Samsung said a cognitive tolerance property will allow Bixby “to understand commands with incomplete information and execute the commanded task to the best of its knowledge, and then will prompt users to provide more information and take the execution of the task in piecemeal.”

If you are a Samsung fan, you better like Bixby if you intend to stay a fan, since Samsung said, “Bixby is at the heart of our software and services evolution as a company. … With the continued investment from Samsung on artificial intelligence, the possibility of what Bixby can become is endless.”