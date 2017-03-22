Microsoft hit with second cloud disruption in two weeks

Office 365, OneDrive, Xbox among services impacted a week after Azure Storage went down

Microsoft Office 365 Azure XBox OneDrive
Credit: Reuters/Jim Young
Related

A handful of hosted Microsoft services, including Office 365 SaaS apps, OneDrive cloud storage and xBox Live platforms experienced an outage on Tuesday into Wednesday, according to Microsoft and services that track outages.

DownDetector.com found that Office 365 had elevated reported error rates on Tuesday afternoon ET. It’s unclear which Office 365 services or how many users were impacted though.

Microsoft confirmed on its @xBoxSupport Twitter account that customers were having trouble signing into the service on Tuesday evening ET. As of Wednesday morning ET, Microsoft reports that its OneDrive cloud storage system is experiencing error rates with some customers not being able to sign into the service.

screen shot 2017 03 22 at 10.17.45 am Microsoft

Microsoft's Office 365 Status Dashboard shows ongoing issues with customers signing into OneDrive on Wednesday morning ET. 

The cause of these issues are unclear, but Microsoft does note that its Azure cloud storage service had “increased latency accessing Azure resources” and “login failures” on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

This all comes just a week after Azure’s storage service experienced increased error rates. That Azure storage disruption happened a week after a major AWS outage that took down many retail websites across the Internet.

We’ll update this story if we hear anything from Microsoft.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
code programming software bugs cybersecurity
Cisco issues critical warning after CIA WikiLeaks dump bares IOS security

A vulnerability in Cisco’s widely deployed IOS software that was disclosed in the recent WikiLeaks dump...

Tattered US flag
PII of 33,698,126 Americans leaked online

Highly personal identifying information for nearly 34 million Americans has been leaked online thanks...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
double agent
Double Agent attack can turn antivirus into malware

An attack discovered by Cybellum called Double Agent can take over antivirus software on Windows...

0 shadow it intro
8 steps to regaining control over shadow IT

Learn how to discover those employees who went roaming for outside services.

paths roads decisions choices
4 possible outcomes for Avaya

As Avaya continues its Chapter 11 process, Dave Michels speculates on four possible outcomes for the...

first look ipad 1
First Look: New Apple iPad, red iPhone and iWatch gear

Apple rolled out an upgraded new iPad model, new Apple Watch stuff and a couple other things yesterday....