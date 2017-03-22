Microsoft hit with second cloud disruption in two weeks

A handful of hosted Microsoft services, including Office 365 SaaS apps, OneDrive cloud storage and xBox Live platforms experienced an outage on Tuesday into Wednesday, according to Microsoft and services that track outages.

DownDetector.com found that Office 365 had elevated reported error rates on Tuesday afternoon ET. It’s unclear which Office 365 services or how many users were impacted though.

Microsoft confirmed on its @xBoxSupport Twitter account that customers were having trouble signing into the service on Tuesday evening ET. As of Wednesday morning ET, Microsoft reports that its OneDrive cloud storage system is experiencing error rates with some customers not being able to sign into the service.

Microsoft Microsoft's Office 365 Status Dashboard shows ongoing issues with customers signing into OneDrive on Wednesday morning ET.

The cause of these issues are unclear, but Microsoft does note that its Azure cloud storage service had “increased latency accessing Azure resources” and “login failures” on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

This all comes just a week after Azure’s storage service experienced increased error rates. That Azure storage disruption happened a week after a major AWS outage that took down many retail websites across the Internet.

We’ll update this story if we hear anything from Microsoft.